Dan desperate to answer Rhyl SOS

Wigan Athletic have loaned out young goalkeeper Dan Lavercombe to non-league Rhyl for the rest of the season.

Lavercombe, 20, has yet to make a senior appearance for Latics since signing from Torquay United last year.

However, he was elevated to No.2 goalkeeper behind Jussi Jaaskelainen after Adam Bogdan damaged knee ligaments in November, making the bench for a run of seven successive fixtures.

Lavercombe himself has been sidelined since the turn of the year with a hand injury, with fellow 20-year-old Owen Evans named on the bench for the Huddersfield game on January 2.

Boss Warren Joyce bolstered the goalkeeping department last weekend with the loan signing of Stoke stopper Jakob Haugaard.

And Lavercombe has been allowed out to join Rhyl for the rest of the campaign.

Ironically, Evans spent the first half of the campaign on loan with the north Wales outfit.

“I am delighted to secure this deal,” said Rhyl manager Niall McGuinness. “Having seen Dan over the last couple of friendlies, I think he is a great addition for us.

“He has all the great attributes of a goalkeeper and the level he is at speaks for itself.

“It is great to link up with a club like Wigan Athletic and I would like to thank them for their continued support.

“Owen was tremendous for us in the opening half of the season, and I’m sure Dan will follow.”

Lavercombe himself is looking forward to the prospect of getting much-needed games under his belt.

“Hopefully I can give confidence to the back four, through to the rest of the team with my performances and help get the team results,” he told Rhyl’s official website.

“I’ve enjoyed the friendly games I’ve played in so far, and it seems like a good club with good people.

“I’m looking forward to help in pushing them up the table.”