David happy with Perks of new 12-month contract!

Paul Cook labelled David Perkins ‘a great asset’ to Wigan Athletic after tying the veteran midfielder to a new 12-month contract.

Perkins, who joined Latics from Blackpool two summers ago, was out of contract at the end of the month, but was always expected to agree terms to remain at the DW Stadium.

After an outstanding debut campaign, in which he swept the board at the player of the year awards as Latics won the League One title, Perkins played 29 times last term, but was unable to prevent the club suffering an immediate return to the third tier.

But his importance to the group has been shown by Cook securing his signature for at least one more year.

“Every squad needs its senior players and David is one of those players every club needs,” Cook acknowledged.

“As far as the division goes, he’s been there and done it, he clearly keeps himself very fit, and I’m sure he’ll continue to be a great asset to the club.”

Despite turning 35 this month, there’s no question of Perkins being able to go round the block once more – thanks largely to his relaxed lifestyle!

“I don’t have any kids, so I manage to get a lot of sleep,” smiled Perkins, who missed only one game during his first season at Wigan, and that due to suspension.

“I get looked after by the staff here at the training ground. But I don’t particularly do anything out of the ordinary diet-wise.

“There’s no real secret to it – I eat ‘okay’, but I wouldn’t say it’s particularly healthy.

“I try and get a couple of hours sleep every afternoon, that’s about it. Some lads do yoga or meditation, but that’s not for me...just sleep!”

Meanwhile, former Latics striker Adam Le Fondre has signed a two-year deal with Bolton.

The much-travelled hitman joined Latics last summer from Cardiff on a season-long loan, but was recalled midway through to allow him to join the Trotters, whom he helped to win promotion to the Championship.