Despite relegation, I’m all right - Jack

Jack Byrne is confident he and Wigan Athletic are a perfect footballing fit – with both hoping their stay in League One will only be a short-term deal.

This time last year Byrne was a Manchester City player looking to force his way into the plans of Pep Guardiola.

A half-season on loan at Blackburn followed by a January move to Latics later, he is now reassessing his future in the third tier.

But the cultured midfielder, who has represented Ireland at every level up to Under-21s, is a firm believer in the old adage of taking one step back to take two forward.

“Since I came here I’ve been really buying into what the club is trying to do,” he told the Wigan Post.

“And they’re also buying into what I want to do and where I want to go.

“Of course, everyone wants to play at the highest level, and hopefully that’s going to be here with Wigan Athletic.

“Obviously we’ll be in League One next season.

“But we’ll be fighting hard to make sure we get this club back to where we feel we belong, and where every player wants to be – and that’s the highest level.”