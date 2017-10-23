Dunkley delighted with his ‘hat-trick’ heroics

Wigan’s Chey Dunkley took home the matchball on Saturday after his two goals helped his side to a 3-1 win at Blackpool.

Although such a move is associated with a hat-trick, the defender is claiming a ‘fake hat-trick’ after his mistake led to the home side’s opener.

Although the goal after eight minutes was credited to Blackpool striker Kyle Vassell, replays show that the ball had crossed the line from Dunkley’s poor header before he got a touch.

But full credit to the 25-year-old who put in a faultless performance for the following 82 minutes with a brilliant defensive display as well as popping up with his first Wigan goals.

“It’s a little bit of banter with the lads, I’m obviously a centre-half so I’m not expecting to get a hat-trick in my career so I’m going to take those opportunites when I can,” smiled Dunkley after the game as he grasped the matchball.

“I’ve scored three goals so I’ve taken the ball, I’ll probably get it signed and there’ll probably be some notes on there telling me it’s the fakest hat-trick in football but I’m delighted with it.”

Despite going behind, Dunkley says he was always confident that Latics would come out on top.

While they had to manage some terrible weather conditions i the first half, Wigan were by far the better side after the break.

Dunkley’s first goal came from a poorly defended corner before he was on hand to turn home Gavin Massey’s deflected shot in the second half.

“I just thought we had so much quality on the field,” he said. “I thought we dominated the first half but to go on and score the first goal it was like rectifying my own mistake, I’m obviously buzzing for that but the most important thing was to get the result and not get defeated.

“On set pieces, Leam is always onto us about getting the first contact and the second contact.

The ball came to me and I got a touch and stayed composed so I’m buzzing. Our fans came in numbers today, credit to them, and they supported us all the way through the game.”

While Dunkley will received plenty deserved praise for his efforts, it was Perkins who will be credited with the moment of the game.

Five years after his last goal for Barnsley and on his 83rd appearance for Wigan Athletic, the 35-year-old tucked home a great through-ball from Michael Jacobs, much to the delight of Dunkley and everyone in blue and white at Bloomfield Road.

“I’m buzzing for Perks,” said Dunkley. “It’s hard to come on as a sub and affect the game and I think a man of his experience to come on and break play down and try and get us going again football-wise, he’s done really well and that’s nothing to do with his goal.

“Obviously I’m buzzing he went on to get the goal and it’s credit to him and how he effected the game - all the lads celebrated with him!”