Duo off to a losing start

New signings Alex Bruce and Gary Roberts made their bows as an extremely strong Wigan Athletic second-string drew 2-2 with Blackburn in the Lancashire Senior Cup on Monday night before bowing out on penalties.

Both men started the game, played at Leyland, alongside the likes of Will Grigg, Max Power, Chey Dunkley, Ryan Colclough, Terell Thomas and Noel Hunt, with the first team having enjoyed a rare weekend off because of the international break.

Indeed it was Hunt who bagged both of Wigan’s goals inside the last quarter – the equaliser coming in the second added minute – after Rovers had opened up a two-goal lead.

However, Latics lost the subsequent penalty shoot-out 4-3, with Power, Hunt and Roberts scoring from 12 yards, but Grigg and Colclough missing their efforts.

Recent loan arrival Callum Elder lasted only 34 minutes before being replaced by Josh Gregory, with David Perkins having to fill in at left-back.

Meanwhile, centre-back Dunkley will miss the League One away games at Shrewsbury on Saturday and Charlton next Tuesday after Latics decided not to appeal his red card against Portsmouth last month.

Dunkley was dismissed for lashing out at Brett Pitman during the 1-1 draw at the DW on August 26, although boss Paul Cook accused the Pompey striker of making a meal of it, and revealed the club were intending to appeal.

However, after further review of video footage, Latics will accept the punishment handed out.