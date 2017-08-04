Established duo drop out of the ‘first XI’

Wigan Athletic have announced their squad numbers for the forthcoming campaign.

New captain Sam Morsy switches from 8 to 5, which he has worn at previous clubs, while Reece James and Andy Kellett drop out of the ‘first XI’.

James switches to 26 from 2, which has been taken by Nathan Byrne.

Kellett is now 43, with his number 3 shirt having been taken by new signing Callum Elder.

Fellow new-boys Christian Walton (1), Lee Evans (8), Ivan Toney (10) and Gavin Massey (11), have prominent numbers, with Terell Thomas (21), Chey Dunkley (22) and Noel Hunt (24) further down the list.

Squad numbers in full:

1 WALTON, 2 N BYRNE, 3 ELDER, 4 PERKINS, 5 MORSY, 6 POWER, 7 GILBEY, 8 L EVANS, 9 GRIGG, 10 TONEY, 11 MASSEY, 12 DANIELS, 14 BOGLE, 15 FLORES, 16 MacDONALD, 17 JACOBS, 18 WOOLERY, 19 LAURENT, 20 MORGAN, 21 THOMAS, 22 DUNKLEY, 24 HUNT, 25 POWELL, 26 JAMES, 27 COLCLOUGH , 29 BURKE, 30 BARRIGAN, 31 J BYRNE, 32 GREGORY, 33 BURN, 34 STUBBS, 35 BURGESS, 36 MERRIE, 37 LAVERCOMBE, 39 LANG, 40 O EVANS, 43 KELLETT.