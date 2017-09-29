Evans ready to stand up and deliver

Lee Evans is more than happy to see Wigan Athletic flying high in second spot in League One – although he reckons it could be even better!

Latics head into this weekend’s visit of mid-table Walsall looking to close a four-point gap to table-topping Shrewsbury.

The Shrews are one of only two sides to have beaten Latics to far, along with Peterborough – both by the odd goal.

But given another summer of upheaval at the DW Stadium, Evans says Latics have given themselves a decent platform from which to attack.

“I think most people at the club would have taken second in the league at this stage,” he told the Wigan Post.

“The group didn’t know each other, obviously there was a new manager, and a new style.

“It’s all been about adapting, and thankfully we’ve been able to hit the ground running.

“But we feel like we could have done even better if anything.

“You look at the Shrewsbury game, and Peterborough, and we could have picked up more points.”

Last weekend’s defeat at Peterborough was particular hard to take, given the way Latics played in the first half.

The visitors could and should have been more than a single Michael Jacobs goal ahead, and it bit them on the backside when the hosts roared back after the break.

That meant the midweek visit of Northampton was all about getting back on the horse – which Latics did thanks to a late Nick Powell penalty.

“The most important thing on Tuesday night was the three points,” Evans acknowledged.

“I thought we played really well on Saturday at Peterborough, especially in the first half, and we deserved more.

“The first half was probably the best we’ve played all season.

“At the back we also looked really sound, and we stopped them playing.

“Then in the second half they changed their formation, and we didn’t quite adapt to it.

“Having lost the game, it was more about the result on Tuesday than the performance.

“We know we can improve going forward, be a bit more fluid, take our chances.

“Staying patient was the main thing, that was the message from the management team.

“Thankfully the goal came in the end and we’ll take that.”

On a personal note, the Welshman’s season-long loan move from Wolves could scarcely have worked out any better.

The 23-year-old has been an ever-present in the league, and his partnership in the engine room with Sam Morsy has been crucial to the way the team plays.

“The manager brought me in over the summer to play with Sam, who I know well from playing against plenty of times,” Evans acknowledged.

“He’s a really combative player, the perfect partner for me.

“I think we both compliment each other and the way the manager wants to play.

“We get the ball and we try to get it out wide, and the partnership is going well.

“Everything’s gone the way I’d have wanted it to so far, despite the fact I didn’t have much of a

pre-season.

“I’ve started all the league games and I just want to keep going. I couldn’t have asked for much more.”

Being a Wolves man, he’s also looking forward to facing near-neighbours Walsall this weekend.

“I played against them a couple of years ago during my loan spell with Bradford and managed to score, which was nice for me,” Evans revealed.

“But I don’t care who gets on the scoresheet as long as we get another win.”