Evans will rise above - Byrne

Nathan Byrne is hoping Lee Evans has come back to the boil after a ‘difficult’ few weeks at Wigan Athletic.

The Welshman, currently away on international duty, slipped down the pecking order following his sending-off at Scunthorpe last month.

But he proved his capability with a blinding goal last weekend in the FA Cup against Crawley, before joining up with Wales for the friendlies against France and Panama.

“Lee’s shown us a couple of times this season he’s got that long strike from distance in his locker,” said Byrne.

“Obviously all the boys were happy for him to see that go in, because he’s had a difficult few weeks out of the team.

“Lee’s been very patient, but he’s shown what he can do and he’ll be looking to keep that going.

“You’ve seen already this season with injuries, suspensions, international breaks...everyone’s going to get the chance to contribute.

“Whether that’s now, in January, or towards the end of the season, everyone will be needed at some point.

“We’ve got a great group here, a quality squad altogether, and we know that whoever comes in will do a good job for the team.”