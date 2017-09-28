Ex-Latics boss Coyle joins Ross County

Former Latics boss Owen Coyle has been appointed Ross County manager.

Coyle had been installed as favourite to take over at former club Falkirk after Peter Houston left on Sunday night.

County chairman Roy MacGregor claimed on Monday that he would take his time to find a successor to McIntyre and had not even thought about the replacement, but he has acted quickly to install Coyle.

The Dingwall side sit 10th in the Ladbrokes Premiership after collecting four points from their opening seven matches.

Coyle, whose first match in charge will come against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday, was sacked by Blackburn in February with Rovers in the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone.

The former Republic of Ireland international had arrived at Ewood Park the previous summer following an 18-month spell with Houston Dynamo.

The former Motherwell and Dundee United striker has been away from Scottish football for almost 10 years, leaving St Johnstone for Burnley after leading the then First Division side to two major semi-finals in the same season.

Coyle led Burnley to the Premier League and spent another two and a half seasons in the English top flight with Bolton, before lasting just six months in the Championship with Wigan in the latter half of 2013.