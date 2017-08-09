Five things we learned from Blackpool (h)

1 Paul Cook has strength in depth at his disposal at Wigan Athletic!

The Latics boss made 11 changes to the side that beat MK Dons so convincingly in the league on Saturday. And they overcame another League One side, albeit not all that comfortably, with a completely new starting XI on Tuesday. David Perkins, Andy Kellett and Craig Morgan - not to mention Max Power, Omar Bogle and Jack Byrne - haven’t even kicked a ball yet.

2 Jordan Flores has some left foot!

It’s been a frustrating couple of years for the Aspull-born youngster since his sending-off in the league at Oldham saw him completely disappear off Gary Caldwell’s radar. But after a loan spell at Blackpool last term, and a new deal in the summer, hopefully his brilliant goal against his old club is a sign of things to come.

3 Josh Laurent may have the widest smile in football!

At least he did after scoring his first goal for Latics to opening the scoring, and in the aftermath as he spoke of his achievement. The youngster hasn’t had the ideal start to his Latics career, following his January arrival, but he showed he has something to offer in an admittedly packet midfield department.

4 Donervon Daniels is alive and well!

Only David Perkins and Max Power played more games than Daniels in the League One title-winning success of 2015/16, so his total absence last term - bar a 15-minute appearance at Bristol City on the opening day - was hugely felt. His 90-minute run-out will give him and Latics a massive boost moving forwards.

5 Duncan Ferguson still cuts an imposing presence - even at the age of 45!

The ex-Scotland striker, now on the Everton coaching staff, took in Tuesday’s game from the directors box - perhaps to cast a watchful eye over Latics youngsters Luke Burgess and Callum Lang? He’s a lot older now but you still wouldn’t mess - ask Paul Scharner how hard he hits!