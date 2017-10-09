Five things we learned from Scunthorpe away

1) Dan Burn really is Superman.

Yes, Latics fans knew it already, but he proved it beyond all doubt at both ends of the park. In the first half he produced a spectacular clearance off the line to prevent Rory McArdle opening the scoring for Scunthorpe. Then, at the beginning of the second period, he put Latics ahead with a blistering strike that almost ripped the net from its hinges. While Nick Powell has got most of the headlines this season, Burn is equally standing out like a sore thumb at this level.

2) Nick Powell’s not half bad either. It’s becoming a weekly occurrence now, but the former Manchester United man left his own star dust on proceedings. After gliding around the field, linking the midfield with the attack, Powell all-but secured the victory with a brilliant finish with 16 minutes to go. That was his last act before being substituted, but his work - once again - had been done.

3) The major barrier to promotion looks like coming from within the Latics dressing room. For the fourth time in only 12 league games, Latics were reduced to 10 men following a red card. And this was the third time it was for a totally unnecessary, reckless, reason. What Lee Evans was thinking as he head-butted Funso Ojo, who’d just fouled him, only he will know. This time his team-mates got him out of jail, but next time we might not be so lucky.

4) The battle for the left-back spot could be the most hotly-contested in the side. Making his second start in a row, Callum Elder again underlined his credentials for long-term inclusion. Reece James had done little wrong since coming in to the side following the Australian’s opening-day red card at MK Dons. But Elder’s delivery with his wand of a left foot could give him the edge moving forwards.

5) The Latics fans don’t half love an away-day celebration. A conga in the visiting section...in the first week of October? Check. And it was great to see the fans rewarded for their vociferous vocal support by being joined by all the players at the end of the game. It was reminiscent of the big wins at Chesterfield and Walsall in the last promotion campaign two years ago...a lucky omen hopefully!