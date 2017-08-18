Flores joins Chesterfield on loan

Jordan Flores has agreed a loan move to link-up with former Latics boss Gary Caldwell at Chesterfield for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old, who recently signed a new two-year deal, scored in his only appearance this term – the 2-1 EFL Cup win over Blackpool.

But boss Paul Cook is not confident of being able to offer the rising star enough minutes on the pitch - and hopes the move will enable Flores to develop while playing first team football.

“With these lads in general, with Jordan being a perfect example of it, you have to look from window to window at game time opportunity,” said Cook.

“Especially with the younger lads, every lad has a different role at a club.

“If your role for example, is a senior player like Noel Hunt, your role might be to cover positions and everything else. If you’re a player like Jordan Flores, playing football becomes huge.

“If we were to give Jordan, in my opinion, enough minutes before Christmas, then having Jordan on the pitch playing regularly can only enhance him as a player for us and Jordan’s career for himself, so they are the options we look at for every player.”

Flores had a spell out on loan at Blackpool last season, helping them win promotion from League Two as he scored three goals in 19 appearances.