Former Latics boss Caldwell linked with Coventry

Coventry City are targeting former Latics boss Gary Caldwell for their vacant manager’s job, according to reports.

The League One club are currently 21st in the table, occupying the last place in the drop-zone after five games without a win.

According to the Coventry Telegraph, it is understood the Sky Blues have spoken to Caldwell twice to tempt the Scot to take over at the Ricoh Arena as Tony Mowbray’s long-term successor.

Caldwell enjoyed success last term in League One, taking Latics back into the Championship at the first attempt as champions, but was axed by chairman David Sharpe in October after a rocky start to life back in the second tier.

Reports linked the 34-year-old with Charlton in November before the lastest round of speculation.

Caldwell is no stranger to City after spending a season on loan there as a player from Newcastle United in 2002/03 and he is well known to City caretaker boss Mark Venus, having been signed by Mowbray as player at Hibernian and later Celtic when he was assistant manager.

Venus plans to step back upstairs as technical director of the club when a new appointment is made.