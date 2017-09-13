Gavin determined to make most of Mass-ive chance

Gavin Massey has promised his two-goal salvo at Charlton on Tuesday night is a sign of things to come as he aims to prove his worth at Wigan Athletic.

Massey suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Football League last season with Leyton Orient, before being given a lifeline by Latics over the summer.

And he says he is determined to make the most of his opportunity at Wigan after jumping two divisions.

“Obviously all the new players have come in from different levels but, speaking for myself, this is a step up for me, coming to a big club,” he told the Wigan Post.

“I know I need to take this chance with both hands and, with the guidance from the gaffer and the squad, I can only get better as a player.

“The last few years at Leyton Orient I feel I’ve contributed a lot of goals and assists, and obviously that’s what I’ve come here to do.

“To get off the mark like this is fantastic, but I’m not going to dwell on that. It’s time to kick on now.”

The 3-0 victory at the Valley was the perfect way for Latics to bounce back from their first real disappointment of the campaign – Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury.

“We were disappointed with ourselves at Shrewsbury,” acknowledged Massey.

“We didn’t feel we gave a good account of ourselves, and it was good to bounce back.

“That’s what good teams do – bounce back when they have to – and it was important we did that.

“I’m one of those who likes to look at the league table, and to see us drop down after the weekend hurt massively.

“Whatever stage of the season it is, you want to be up there, fighting, and showing how good a side you are.”

Massey linked up superbly in midweek with fellow forwards Nick Powell and Michael Jacobs, providing support to lone striker Will Grigg, who was making his first league start of the season.

“It was my first competitive game alongside Griggy, and I can see straight away the quality he possesses,” recognised Massey.

“He’s going to be a massive for me and the club for what we’ve trying to do this season.

“All the forward players are pushing each other to be the best we can be, and we’re looking to score a lot of goals this season.

“It’s healthy competition for places, and it means you can’t afford to dwell on anything – whether you’ve played well or badly – because there’s somebody waiting to come in.”