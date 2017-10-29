Grigg back in the fold after injury

Will Grigg will give Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook a massive boost by returning to full training on Monday after injury.

The Northern Ireland international has missed the last three matches after limping off during the 1-1 draw at Gillingham on October 17.

And while Latics overcame Blackpool in the league and Middlesbrough Under-23s in the Checkatrade Trophy without him, Grigg’s predatory instincts were badly missed on Saturday with Latics firing a blank against Blackburn.

Despite dominating the majority of a tight encounter at the DW Stadium, Latics lacked a cutting edge in the final third to break down a resolute Rovers rearguard.

And Cook admits he’s delighted at seeing his star striker return to the fold.

“Will’s going to be back in training flat out on Monday, which is great news for us,” revealed the Latics boss.

“He did a bit on Saturday morning after getting the all-clear, and we’re all delighted to have him back involved.”

While Cook was at pains to accentuate the positives from the goalless draw against 10-man Blackburn, he admits the presence of Grigg - who scored 29 goals at this level two seasons ago - could have tipped the balance in Wigan’s favour.

“You’ve got to trust your players, the ones you have out there,” Cook acknowledged.

“Sometimes, when something doesn’t work, it’s easy to say who you’re missing.

“Our lads have been excellent this season, and they’re doing all right.

“But you want all of your players fit and available, that’s the nature of the game.

“We’re just disappointed that, when Blackburn were dropping deep, and getting tired, we didn’t have that one player who might have won us the game.”