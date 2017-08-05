Grigg fighting for opening-day start

Paul Cook is mulling over throwing star striker Will Grigg into the Wigan Athletic side for today’s season-opener at MK Dons.

Grigg has been out since March 4, since when he has undergone surgery to correct a knee problem.

But a successful 45-minute return last weekend in the 1-1 friendly draw at Grimsby – and a five-goal salvo in midweek at Chorley – has catapulted him into contention.

“Will’s firing,” Cook acknowledged. “It’s just a matter of when we decide to put him in.

“As a manager, to have a player like Will Grigg at your disposal is such a big positive.

“I’m desperate for Will Grigg to get out there and lead the line. But from his point of view, another week or two of training every day, and being involved in the games for sure, will get him back fully fit – which is a big asset for us.”

Having secured the services this week of Ivan Toney from Newcastle and free agent Noel Hunt, Cook is confident he has enough firepower at his disposal, even with Omar Bogle on the transfer list.

“Obviously Omar is on the transfer list, so we’re not including him in what we’re trying to do,” Cook added.

“We all know what Will Grigg brings to the table, but Ivan is a physically strong, athletic boy, Noel brings something else, and there’s also young Callum Lang, who’s doing absolutely excellent.

“I believe we’ve got four completely different strikers who all bring four completely different sets of attributes to the football club.”