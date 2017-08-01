Grigg’s back on fire after five-goal salvo at Chorley!

Will Grigg declared himself ‘ready’ for the big Football League kick-off this weekend after a five-star display in Wigan Athletic’s 14-0 friendly romp at Chorley on Tuesday night.

Grigg only played the second half at Victory Park as he continues to make his way back from knee surgery.

But boss Paul Cook will have been delighted with the way the Northern Ireland international has regained his scoring touch ahead of Saturday’s opener at MK Dons.

“I feel fine,” admitted Grigg after the game.

“Everything’s going well and I can’t wait for Saturday. I’m ready to go.”

In truth, the outing was little more than a training exercise for a Latics side containing several players who will hope to be part of the regular starting line-up this term.

Craig Morgan played the first half in a defence also containing Reece James and Luke Burke, with Donervon Daniels coming on at the break.

Andy Kellett played a good hour in midfield, with Ryan Colclough looking especially lively playing off trialist Noel Hunt from the off.

Luke Burgess also impressed in the starting line-up, the young midfielder opening the scoring inside two minutes, before Hunt made it two on 21 minutes.

That remained the score until the half-hour mark, before an incredible six goals in the space of 11 minutes gave the half-time score a somewhat lop-sided look at 8-0.

Hunt completed his hat-trick, Burgess added his second, Colclough also added a brace while Kellett chimed in with the other.

The last thing Chorley needed was the sight of Grigg entering the fray, and his predatory strike within four minutes of the restart was the first of five inside 24 minutes.

James Barrigan rounded off the scoring, but credit to Chorley for ensuring the last 17 minutes were scoreless.

Meanwhile, sources in the north east continue to strongly link Latics with a loan move for Newcastle striker Ivan Toney.