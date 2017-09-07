Grigg signs new deal

Striker Will Grigg has signed a new two-year deal with Wigan Athletic.

The Northern Ireland ace will remamin at the DW Stadium until the summer of 2020, after extending his deal which was due to end at the end of the season.

And manager Paul Cook hailed the deal for a ‘key’ member of his squad.

“This is absolutely great news for the club,” he said,

“Will is a proven goal-scorer, a superb professional and is a key part of the squad. This was one of the priorities of the summer and I thank the chairman and the club for making this possible.

“To have this kind of commitment from Will is a huge shot in the arm for the team, the club and all the Wigan Athletic supporters.”

Grigg has scored 35 goals for the club in 85 appearances for Latics since signing from Brentford in 2015, including 28 in the 2015-16 League One promotion campaign.

But he has not started a league game this season so far following a knee injury sustained in March which forced him out of part of the pre-season schedule.