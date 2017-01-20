Hammers ace Browne joins Latics

West Ham midfielder Marcus Browne has joined Wigan Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old, who made his senior West Ham debut in a Europa League tie back in August, becomes the third loan signing this month, following in the footsteps of Stoke goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard and Everton defender Callum Connolly.

“Marcus is a young player with great potential and will strengthen our group,” said Latics boss Warren Joyce.

“We have been watching him and had no hesitation in bringing him here once we found out there was a chance of something being agreed.”