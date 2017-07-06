Hendry could be cue for exits

The departure of centre-back Jack Hendry to Dundee could be the first of several departures as Paul Cook looks to streamline his Wigan Athletic squad.

The new Latics boss last week admitted his squad was ‘too large’ to work with, and young centre-back Hendry yesterday became the first fringe first-teamer to be potted.

Hendry made just three appearances during his two-year stay at the DW, and indeed spent the first half of last term on loan with MK Dons before joining Shrewsbury on a similar basis towards the end of the campaign.

Wit Cook hoping to add a touch of quality to his pool ahead of the big kick-off on August 5, he needs to lose numbers – and free up some much-needed cash.

Striker Billy Mckay – who has 12 months left on his contract – looks the most likely to leave, having spent the vast majority of his two-and-a-half years at Wigan out on loan.

Midfielder Danny Whitehead and forward Sanmi Odelusi – also no strangers to being loaned out – are also expected to move on to pastures new.