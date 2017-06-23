Home is where the heart is for Cook

Paul Cook is hoping home comforts will form the backbone of his new era at Wigan Athletic.

Cook is enjoying his first week over at Euxton after taking over as Latics boss earlier this summer, with the players due back for the start of pre-season training on Saturday morning.

He’s already been busy in the transfer market, bringing in defenders Chey Dunkley and Terell Thomas, and offloading goalkeeper Matt Gilks and vice-captain Jake Buxton.

The departure of Buxton – a virtual ever-present last term – raised eyebrows in some quarters, but Cook admits the centre-back’s daily commute from Derbyshire was a major problem.

“When I first managed Chesterfield, one of the things that disappointed me was how far some lads travelled in to the club,” Cook revealed.

“I don’t agree with that – I believe this is our workplace, and we should all live close to it.

“I genuinely believe lads should spend a lot of time at the training ground, and work hard while they’re here.

“That’s not a criticism of Jake in any shape or form.

“But he was living down in Matlock, and I think it was just a nice fit for everyone.”

The Latics squad will be undergoing screening at Euxton on Saturday, before jetting out to Spain on Monday for a week of training and bonding.