I don’t care about anyone else - Cook

Paul Cook insists he’s not at all concerned with any other team other than Wigan Athletic - despite watching his side move to within a point of League One leaders Shrewsbury after drawing 0-0 with Blackburn.

Rather than lose ground after dropping two points against 10-man Rovers, Latics improved their position on the ladder with Shrewbury suffering their first loss of the season at Peterborough.

But Cook was content only to bank a ‘fair’ point against Tony Mowbray’s men, which maintains the 12-point buffer between Latics and the pre-season promotion favourites.

“It’s always about what you do and what you do alone,” the Latics boss assessed.

“I’ve never been a manager who’s come off a field and been asking how other teams have done.

“Blackburn was always going to be a very difficult game, some people will always look to write off teams too quickly.

“You’ll always feel you might have done better, should have done better, but I actually thought a draw was a fair result.

“We shaded it overall, but they had one or two promising situations where they might have done better.

“We’ll take the point, we’ll move on and we’ll see where that takes us.”

Latics dominated for the majority of a DW Stadium clash that got got better as it went along, but the closest they came was when Gavin Massey fired against a post in the second stanza.

Rovers were reduced to 10 men just before the hour mark, when Elliott Bennett received a second yellow card for simulation, but still Latics couldn’t take full advantage.

“It wasn’t a great spectacle, it was bitty, it was stop-start, lacking in clear-cut chances,” recognised Cook.

“There were two very strong teams out there in terms of personnel, they came with a game plan to counter attack and break on us.

“They probably started the better, they looked the more threatening, while we were being caught out with what we were trying to do.

“Obviously the sending-off had a big bearing on the game, and without seeing it again I can’t comment if it’s right or wrong.

“Although we had a lot of the ball, we never really opened Blackburn up like we wanted to.

“We’re disappointed overall, but you must give our lads a big pat on the back.

“They’ve been terrific to date, and it’s another game without losing.

“I actually think being disappointed is good, because it’s healthy to play a team of Blackburn’s stature and not be happy with a point.

“We’re delighted with where we are as a club.

“It’s a long season, we’re 16 games in and we’re okay with what we’re doing.”

Despite being a man up for the last half-hour, Latics were almost punished when Rovers broke towards the end, with only a woeful final delivery denying substitute Harry Chapman a one-on-one chance against goalkeeper Jamie Jones.

“Football’s just that type of game isn’t it?” mused Cook.

“If we’d have ended up losing the game after they’d gone down to 10 men, everyone would have been devastated.

“We haven’t lost the game, we drew, and that’s okay.

“Before the game, the pressure was probably on Blackburn more than us, to be honest, because of the points gap.

“That can obviously change, game by game, week by week, but we’re happy with what we’re doing.”