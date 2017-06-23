‘I don’t regret coming to Wigan’ - Bogle

Omar Bogle is confident Wigan Athletic’s League One know-how will stand them in good stead next season.

The Latics squad return for pre-season training this weekend – seven weeks since the end of last term – looking to get the hard work in early ahead of their return to the third tier.

Bogle – a January arrival from League Two Grimsby – is expected to be a key player as he prepares for his first full season as a Latic.

But he believes the experience possessed by those players who remain from the 2015/16 title-winning side will prove just as important when the action gets under way in August.

“Obviously a lot of the boys here were part of the team that won the League One title last season,” he told the Wigan Post.

“They’ve got the experience, they know what it takes, how it feels, and that will be a big plus for us next season.”

Bogle is also hoping to use his half-season at Latics as a platform to really hit the ground running when the new season kicks-off.

“I’m settled now in Manchester, which is only about 25 minutes away from Euxton,” he revealed.

“I’m still getting used to the area, but I’ve got some good relationships already with a few of the boys, and I spend a lot of my spare time with them as well.

“And I’m still glad I came here in January.

“Obviously the opportunity to come to a club of this stature and size was too good to turn down.

“There’s never been any doubt or regret about me coming here.

“To come up from the level I’ve come from, and to play every week, it was a huge compliment for me to have the faith of the chairman and the manager.

“I’m still very grateful for the club giving me this opportunity to play at this level, and hopefully we’ll be back at Championship level before too long.”