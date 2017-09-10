‘I don’t want officials to be abused’ - Cook

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook admitted Ryan Colclough was ‘totally wrong’ to become involved in a post-game spat with referee Mark Heywood at Shrewsbury that resulted in him being red-carded for foul and abusive language.

Colclough had only appeared off the bench midway through the second half of the 1-0 defeat at the early League One leaders, and let his frustration get the better of him seconds after the final whistle.

“I think Ryan’s had words with the referee at the end,” revealed Cook.

“Ryan’s had an exchange, I think he’s used an expletive, that wasn’t right.

“But the lads were dead disappointed that, first half, we had a penalty that wasn’t given, which looked a clear handball.

“There was also a foul in our box in the lead up to their goal.

“But they must learn to manage that disappointment.

“From that point on, Ryan is totally wrong to call the referee that.

“There’s no place for us in that.”

Cook last week refuted the claim that there was a problem with discipline in the camp after Callum Elder and Chey Dunkley were sent off in the first four matches of the campaign.

And he is sticking to his guns despite Colclough adding to the tally - and now facing a three-game suspension.

“That makes it three red cards in five games, which I don’t agree with,” added the Latics chief.

“I’m not that type of manager - I want my teams to play football in the right way.

“I don’t want officials to be abused - irrespective of whether their decisions are good or bad.

“They’re out there to do their best, and some days it doesn’t go for you.

“We should show better manners than that, and that’s now an internal matter.

“Ryan knows he’s done wrong, and we’ll deal with that.”