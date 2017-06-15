‘Incredible’ year - but Grigg will be back

Will Grigg is reflecting on an ‘incredible 12 months’ – which culminated in a ‘very tough’ end to the season thanks to a knee injury.

The 25-year-old was on cloud nine a year ago, having jetted out to the Euros with Northern Ireland after winning the Golden Boot as Wigan Athletic won the League One title.

However, after a fine start – and for a number of reasons – Grigg was unable to replicate that form in the Championship, and ended the campaign on crutches after being cut down.

“It’s been an incredible 12 months – for mostly bad reasons,” admitted Grigg.

“Especially for me, the second half of the season is usually the period where I kick on and score some goals.

“To be sat on the sidelines and not be able to do that was very tough.

“But that’s football. You have your highs and your lows, and you’ve got to put it all behind you and learn from it.”

Meanwhile, Latics goalkeeper Matt Gilks is reportedly on the radar of League One rivals Scunthorpe United.

It would be something of a surprise if Latics were to sell the 35-year-old, who only arrived at the club in January from Rangers.

He is the only senior goalkeeper on the books after Jussi Jaaskelainen’s contract expired and Jakob Haugaard returned to Stoke at the end of last term, and he finished the campaign in fine form.