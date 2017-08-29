Jack Byrnes Latics bridges - until January at least

Jack Byrne has left Wigan Athletic and joined League One rivals joined Oldham on loan until January.

The 21 year-old Irishman had been training with the Academy at Christopher Park after being left out of Paul Cook’s plans for this season.

And he has jumped at the chance to kickstart his career up the road at Boundary Park.

Byrne, who only joined Latics from Manchester City in January, has made only two appearances for Latics - the wins against Barnsley and Rotherham last term.