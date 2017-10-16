Jacobs signs new Latics deal

Michael Jacobs has signed a new deal to keep him at Latics until 2020.

The two-year contract extension will be welcome news to Latics fans, who have seen the workhorse 25-year-old routinely put in stand-out performances.

And Jacobs, who signed in 2015 from Wolverhampton, says he is excited to focus on the promotion race now his future is secure.

“I have played some of my best football here and I am excited for the future,” he said.

“The manager has been excellent since he has come in and the boys are really buying into the way he wants us to play – I think the results show that.

“To get my future sorted feels good and now I can put full focus into getting this club back into the Championship.”

The forward follows in the footsteps of Will Grigg, who also signed a new contract last month.

Jacobs has made 96 appearances for Latics, scoring 17 goals, including in Saturday’s win over Southend.

And boss Paul Cook is also happy to see Jacobs commit to Latics.

“I have made no secret of my desire to keep Michael at the club beyond this season and I am very pleased that the club has been able to agree a deal with him,” Cook said.

“Michael is such a talented footballer who is really thriving off the way we are playing at the moment.

“I know he is a really popular player amongst the fans, not just for his ability but being such a great lad as well and I am sure this is news that goes down well with everyone associated with the club.”