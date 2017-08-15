James: Powell’s the star of the show

Sunday’s 4-1 thumping of Bury was a landmark game for Reece James, but the defender was full of praise for a team-mate.

The ex-Man United reserve enjoyed his comeback from 19 months of injury hell, but it was another former United man in Nick Powell who was star of the show according to the 23-year-old.

Powell’s two goals helped Latics maintain their unbeaten start to the season, and James admitted he was relieved to see the star stay at the DW.

“I saw Nick’s ability first when I was at Manchester United,” he said.

“I was lucky enough to train and play with him for a long time, and I was very surprised he was still here at the start of the season.

“It’s obviously great for us, because he’s obviously a player who can make a big difference at this level.”

Powell has also suffered with his own injury problems at Latics, but has wasted no time in putting them behind him with a flurry of goals since his return at the back end of last season.

And James says the midfielder helped during his rehabilitation which was riddled with setbacks.

“We get on really well and we were both pushing each other on to get back playing,” he said.

“That’s all you can do when you’re in that situation and we got to know each other really well.

“Nick’s special, that’s how I would describe him. You just let him do what he wants because he is that good.”

Meanwhile, Latics have confirmed their EFL Cup match against Aston Villa at Villa Park will take place on Tuesday, August 22 at 7.45pm.