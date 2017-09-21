Jones keeping up fine form!

Paul Cook admits Jamie Jones is seizing his opportunity between the sticks with both hands as he continues to solve Wigan Athletic’s goalkeeping problem.

The loss of first choice Christian Walton to a broken leg was the first major blow of the campaign, with Latics losing their next game at Shrewsbury.

Since then, however, three clean sheets in a row have underpinned a three-match win streak that has lifted Latics up to second in League One.

And with an important penalty save to boot in last weekend’s triumph over Bristol Rovers, Jones is relishing his moment in the limelight.

“Jamie’s appetite for the game has been fantastic, he looks so good in goal at the minute,” enthused Cook.

“His confidence levels are sky-high, he brings a calmness out there on the pitch, which is a credit to him.

“It’s a big pat on the back for him for what he’s done.

“When we brought Christian Walton in, the loan was all about the amount of faith we had in Christian, who we believe is going to be a really top goalkeeper.

“When we brought Jamie in, it was explained to him what we felt, and what the thought process was.

“But look at Jamie now – he’s an outstanding goalkeeper in his own right – and we’re blessed at the club to have two top senior goalkeepers, with a couple of outstanding youngsters as well.”

The three goals Latics have conceded is the fewest in League One, although that record will be tested this weekend at Peterborough, who are the division’s highest scorers with 16 from their eight games played.

Latics, however, are second-highest scorers with 15 goals, and Cook says he’s been impressed by the amount of progress made in that area since pre-season.

“At the start of the season all the talk was about what this group could achieve,” the Latics boss said.

“But when we were leaving Southport after the pre-season game there (a 0-0 draw), and you’d have said we’d win six and draw one of the first eight league games, I’d have said you need taking away.

“I couldn’t see us scoring a goal at that point! But since the opening day at MK Dons, the lads have taken everything on board quickly, and the calibre of player we have here is obviously very good.

“The work ethic in the group has been a credit to them – and long may that continue.”

Skipper Sam Morsy misses the trip to Peterborough through suspension, having already accrued five yellow cards so far.