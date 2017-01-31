Jordi secures return to Spain

Jordi Gomez has cut short his second spell with Wigan Athletic to return to Spain with Rayo Vallecano.

The 31-year-old rejoined Latics last summer in a blaze of publicity after two years away at Sunderland.

But he failed to make the same impact he did during his first spell, making just 16 appearances, and scoring three goals.

However, Gomez will always be regarded as a Latics hero, having started the 2013 FA Cup final, and winning the Player of the Year award the following season, his last at the club.

“Wigan will always be a club so close to my heart because of what has happened in the past. I want to say goodbye and thank you to the supporters,” he said.

Gomez joins Vallecano until the end of the season, when his Latics deal was up in any case.

Latics boss Warren Joyce added: “Prior to my arrival, Jordi had asked whether he could go back to Spain if something came up in this transfer window.