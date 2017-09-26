Joy of six is the aim!

Michael Jacobs has set Wigan Athletic a target of six points from back-to-back home games – starting tonight against Plymouth – to get their promotion push back on track.

Latics slipped from second place to fourth after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at third-placed Peterborough.

But with mid-table Walsall also due at the DW this week, Jacobs knows the league ladder could look a lot different come Saturday night.

“We’ve got two home games now and it’s important we bounce back in the right way,” he told the Wigan Post.

“We’re confident we can bounce back in the right way, and two games in four days at the DW gives us the chance to do that.

“We’re a pretty resilient bunch, and we’re desperate to do well.

“If we can get six points from the two games that would definitely get us back on track.

“Whenever we’ve had a setback this year we’ve managed to bounce back in the right way, and we’ll be looking to do that again.

“The dressing room’s got a really good feeling at the moment, and it’s important we try and keep that going.”

Both of Wigan’s defeats this term have come on the road, with only Portsmouth leaving the DW with a point so far – from a game Latics should have wrapped up by half-time.

“We’ve been very strong at home,” added Jacobs.

“The fans have really got behind us, and have created a really positive mood.

“We wanted to make the DW a real fortress this year, and so far that’s been the case.

“We know the two games will be tough – but they’re also winnable.”