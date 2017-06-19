Joyce: Australia move ‘impossible’ to refuse

Former Wigan Athletic manager Warren Joyce has been named as the new head coach of Melbourne City, admitting the challenge was ‘impossible to turn down’.

Joyce, 52, had four miserable months in charge of Latics in the Championship last season after the best part of two decades overseeing the Manchester United second string.

The former Bolton, Preston and Burnley midfielder has also had a spell as player-manager at Hull and held coaching roles at Leeds and Antwerp.

His latest move sees him take charge of Manchester City’s sister club in Australia’s A-League.

“I am delighted to be joining Melbourne City Football Club at this time in its evolution,” said Joyce.

“The people at the club, their vision and their values, together with the opportunity to help develop and build this team to its full potential, meant that this was an offer which was impossible to turn down. I can’t wait to get started.”

Joyce replaced Gary Caldwell as Latics boss in November 2016, but was unable to spark a sustained upturn in fortunes.

He was sacked in March with Latics staring relegation to League One in the face.

Simon Pearce, Vice-Chairman of Melbourne City, said: “In Warren Joyce, we have a manager with a long and distinguished footballing career, who has proved himself, in many different environments, as both a pragmatic manager and a versatile, driven coach.”

“His career achievements, and the many coaching partnerships he has had in the past, suggest an ideal cultural and tactical fit for Melbourne City.”

Brian Marwood, Managing Director of City Football Services, who oversaw Joyce’s recruitment, said: “Warren Joyce is a manager who sees football as a way of life, not a job.

“By leading by example throughout his career, he has produced quality technical players, quality tactical players, and ultimately well-rounded players on and off the field.

“And more than that –his teams have consistently won domestic and international trophies. He is the right manager at the right time for Melbourne City.”