Joyce completes backroom team

Warren Joyce has made a hat-trick of appointments to complete his Wigan Athletic backroom team.

Andy Welch has been appointed as Head of Coaching, and joins Latics from Sunderland.

He will work alongside Joyce in a newly-created role with responsibility for all first team and Under-23 coaching.

Welsh, who has been Sunderland’s Under-23 Head Coach since 2012, previously worked at Manchester City, Manchester United and Leeds.

“Warren is someone I know very well and we share the same philosophy and ideas in terms of coaching,” said Welch. “There is an excellent group of players here and I can’t wait to get started.”

Rathbone will lead the club’s existing medical team in charge of sports science, injury prevention and rehabilitation and all medical matters.

The former Birmingham, Blackburn, Preston and Halifax defender Rathbone is vastly experienced, having spent many years as Everton’s Head of Sports Medicine, as well as working for England and Manchester United’s Academy.

“Everything is right about the club in terms of how we are set up, and what I can bring is my extensive experience to the team,” said Rathbone.

“Injuries are part and parcel of any elite sport, and the medical department needs to be as driven in terms of rehabilitation and injury prevention.

“Both Warren and I have a deep-rooted belief that a player’s personality, lifestyle and background have a constant effect on his performance, and it’s about treating the person as well as the player.”

Connor has been appointed permanent goalkeeping coach after stepping up to the role from his previous post of academy goalkeeping coach.

He began his career at Peterborough and made his debut at 17, but he was hampered by a number of serious injuries. He was capped by Ireland at Under-21 and Senior B Level.