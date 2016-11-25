Joyce confirms Parkinson exit

Warren Joyce admits it’s been a “difficult week” at Wigan Athletic after confirming the departure of first-team coach Joe Parkinson.

The ex-Latics and Everton star, part of Gary Caldwell’s backroom staff, had stayed on along with Graham Barrow and Peter Atherton to bridge the gap between the old and new regimes. But his time with Latics is now at an end as Joyce tries to plot the way forward.

“It’s obviously been a sad week for Joe, and difficult week for myself, with him leaving,” Joyce told the Evening Post.

“He’s done a really good job at the football club and, looking forward, difficult decisions have to be made, decisions that are not easy.

“You wish him all the best in the future and I’m sure he’ll have a successful coaching career elsewhere.

“At the minute, you’re just looking to assess the club and see how we can move forward.

“You’re trying to put things in place that will hopefully be long-lasting, and build the club and build a real coaching fraternity with a mix of ideas that will hopefully benefit and help the players improve.”

Joyce is expected to be joined at the DW sooner rather than later by Paul McGuinness and Jimmy Ryan, with whom he worked at Manchester United, while Paul Scholes has also been linked with a possible coaching role.

However, the Latics chief played a textbook straight bat when quizzed about potential incomings.

“It remains an ongoing process, and we will continue to assess the situation and take it one step at a time,” he said.

“At the moment, most of my focus is on the next game at Huddersfield.

“Obviously there’s a swirl of things going on off the field, as there are at many other football clubs, but the main focus has to be working towards the next game.” Joyce was also non-committal on the future of Barrow and Atherton in the changing landscape.

“You don’t really want to be talking about the other staff at the football club,” he added.

“I suppose you could put a slant on that either way, but I just don’t think it’s right to talk about things like that in the media.

“I have plans for this football club, and at the minute all I’m thinking about is getting the playing side right, and getting everyone doing their job.”