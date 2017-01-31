Joyce goes to Hull and back for loan duo - with more on the way

Wigan Athletic have completed the loan signings of former Manchester United duo Alex Bruce and James Weir from Hull City - with boss Warren Joyce expected to bolster his squad further before the 11pm deadline.

Having offloaded Jordi Gomez to Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday morning - and with Yanic Wildschut expected to complete his move to Norwich for £7million - Joyce has been working hard to bring in reinforcements.

Bruce and Weir, who both worked with Joyce at Old Trafford, have joined on loan for the rest of the season.

Centre-back Bruce, 32, hasn’t featured for the Tigers this season, while midfielder Weir, 21, has only appeared in three EFL Cup games since his summer switch from United.

But Joyce clearly feels they can add quality and depth to the squad ahead of the run-in.

“Alex knows this division inside out, he is street-wise and understands exactly what we need over the next three months,” Joyce said.

“He adds tremendous competition to the squad.”

On Weir, he added: “I know James well and he has great potential.

“He is tremendously versatile, hard-working boy who can play in a number of positions, including as a winger, and I am delighted he has agreed to come to us.”

Also believed to be on his way to the DW Stadium is winger Gabriel Obertan, a free agent after a short and unsuccessful spell in Russia with Anzhi Makhachkala.

Obertan, who moved to Russia after a five-year spell with Newcastle, whom he joined from Manchester United in 2011, has also been interesting Crystal Palace, but Latics have earmarked him as the man to fill the void left by Wildschut.

Latics are still reeling from the bombshell dropped by the flying Dutchman on Monday night, when he submitted a transfer request.

Wildschut is also interesting Derby, but Norwich are expected to win the race for his signature for £7million, after seeing bids of £4million and £6million rejected.

Loan striker Adam Le Fondre could also be on his way, with parent club Cardiff wanting to sell him to League One outfit Bolton on a permanent basis.

Latics are believed to want Grimsby hotshot Omar Bogle as his replacement, although they may have to go up to a seven-figure bid to get their man.

Eastleigh striker Mikael Mandron is also thought to be on the radar, with Andy Welch - who was added to the coaching staff last week - having worked with him at Sunderland and given him a glowing recommendation.

Earlier in the day, Joyce tied up his first permanent signing as Latics boss, landing former Blackpool goalkeeper Matt Gilks on an 18-month contract.

Latics also recalled striker Billy Mckay from League One Oldham, before sending him straight out to Scottish outfit Inverness, from whom they signed him two years ago.