Joyce: I hope Rooney celebrates all week before FA Cup tie!

Wigan Athletic boss Warren Joyce hopes Wayne Rooney spends all week celebrating becoming Manchester United’s all-time record goalscorer - to prevent him extending the record when the two sides clash in the FA Cup next weekend!

Rooney, whose 250th United goal at Stoke on Saturday saw him go one clear of Sir Bobby Charlton’s mark, will be doing his best to end Wigan’s FA Cup dream - and three-game win streak - at Old Trafford next Sunday.

And Joyce, who joined Latics in October after a two-decade association with United, wants him to spend as much time as possible glowing in his achievement, and not focusing on the next job in hand.

“I hope he celebrates for a week and has next weekend off,” said Joyce, with a smile.

“In fact, I hope he has a few drinks and still plays!”

On the scale of Rooney’s achievement, Joyce added: “To be fair, he doesn’t need people like me talking about him.

“What he’s done in his career is absolutely unbelievable.

“Obviously Sir Bobby Charlton is a Manchester United legend, having grown up through the club.

“It’s different for Wayne, having not come through the club, and if anything it’s an even bigger achievement, because if you’ve grown up there’s a chance you’ll play more games.

“But it’s a fantastic achievement, and I know with how hungry and determined he is, he’ll want to keep going for a long time to come.”