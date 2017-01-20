Joyce: Main man Max has the Power

Warren Joyce has hailed Max Power as his ‘go-to man’ during his short time in charge of Wigan Athletic.

After taking time to find his feet in the role, Joyce has seen Latics win back-to-back games - the first time that’s happened in nine months.

He’s a player I’ve got a very high regard for. Warren Joyce

And he’s singled out Power, who’s filled in at right-back as well as his more customary central midfield role, as a major reason for the ship being steadied.

“Max has been great for us since I’ve been here,” Joyce told the Evening Post.

“He’s been the go-to man for us unfortunately for him - he’s played right-back, right-midfield, off the front man.

“Wherever there’s been a problem, he’s filled in, because he’s shown to me he can do that.

“I remember signing him for Tranmere Rovers as a 12 year old kid, so I’ve known Max a long time.

“He’s a player I’ve got a very high regard for.”

Power has been strongly linked with a move away from the DW Stadium this month, with Birmingham, Leeds and Saturday’s opponents Brentford believed to be suitors.

Joyce, though, is focusing only on getting the best out of the players at his disposal on a game-by-game basis.

“You’re looking at the players I’ve got, you’ve already decided who you trust, and who you think are good players and can develop further, and share the journey with you to make Wigan successful, and then work to see how far they can go in their own personal careers,” the Latics boss revealed.

“There’s a lot of players here who have been at the top, have been good pro’s, and are still good players who are doing well for the team and are good around the club.

“Some of the younger ones, you’re setting targets for, and you want to see how far they can develop, with the demands you put on them.”