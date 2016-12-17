Joyce ‘must be wondering how they didn’t win’ - McCarthy

Mick McCarthy acknowledged Ipswich Town were fortunate to return home with three points after a five-goal thriller against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

The Tractor Boys were helped on their way with the incredible award of a seventh-minute penalty when Dan Burn was somehow adjudged by referee Keith Stroud to have fouled Tom Lawrence inside the area, when it was clear to most onlookers that the clean tackle had occurred outside the box.

A brace from Yanic Wildschut then put Latics in front, but Ipswich were able to benefit from their opponents’ profligacy to level through Brett Pittman’s second goal at the three-quarter mark, before David McGoldrick won it at the death.

“I don’t know what the penalty was for, I haven’t got a clue,” admitted McCarthy.

“But having got it, and scored it, I thought we were all over them.

“We were excellent for half an hour, and we should have taken advantage - but we didn’t.

“Then they were better than us, certainly in the second half.

“Warren Joyce must be scratching his head, wondering how they’ve lost that game.

“A third goal would have killed us, but I never thought we were out of it.

“And yet our subs have made a real impact, they’ve changed the game.

“Our back four had a tough old afternoon, and the goalkeeper pulled their backsides out of the bacon slicer on a number of occasions.

“If I could explain momentum in a game of football, how it changes and why, I’d write a book and I’d be able to retire off the proceeds.

“I just know that it changes on the back of goals.

“Once they got their second goal, they were battering us for a while.

“Once we got our second, we looked like we would go on and get a third.”

McCarthy reserved special praise for goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, who made a string of fine saves to keep Latics out - and allow his team to pick up all three points.

“You know my thoughts on Bart, I think he’s the best in the league,” added the Town boss.

“If there’s a better one, then I haven’t seen him.

“But you know what, lots of people require different things in a goalkeeper.

“Some people like them to be good with their feet, almost like a sweeper and be clipping the ball here, there and everywhere - that wouldn’t suit him.

“But he catches it and keeps it out of his net, which is a particularly good quality in a goalkeeper I think.

“He’s different class, he really is. He’s a top-class goalie.”