Joyce shows United front as he closes in on hat-trick

Wigan Athletic are understood to be close to pulling off a deadline-day hat-trick of former Manchester United signings, as they finish the January transfer window with a flurry.

Having offloaded Jordi Gomez to Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday morning - and with Yanic Wildschut expected to complete his move to Norwich for £7million - boss Warren Joyce is fully focused on bolstering his squad ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Hull City duo Alex Bruce and James Weir, who both worked with Joyce at Old Trafford, are believed to be joining on loan for the rest of the season.

Centre-back Bruce, 32, hasn’t featured for the Tigers this season, while midfielder Weir, 21, has only appeared in three EFL Cup games since his summer switch from United.

But Joyce clearly feels they can add quality and depth to the squad ahead of the run-in, and it’s understood the double deal is imminent.

Also believed to be on his way to the DW Stadium is winger Gabriel Obertan, a free agent after a short and unsuccessful spell in Russia with Anzhi Makhachkala.

Obertan, who moved to Russia after a five-year spell with Newcastle, whom he joined from United in 2011, has also been interesting Crystal Palace, but Latics have earmarked him as the man to fill the void left by Wildschut.

Latics are still reeling from the bombshell dropped by the flying Dutchman on Monday night, when he submitted a transfer request.

Wildschut is also interesting Derby, but Norwich are expected to win the race for his signature for £7million, after seeing bids of £4million and £6million rejected.

Loan striker Adam Le Fondre could also be on his way, with parent club Cardiff reportedly wanting to recall him with a view to selling him elsewhere on a permanent basis.

Earlier in the day, Joyce tied up his first permanent signing as Latics boss, landing former Blackpool goalkeeper Matt Gilks on an 18-month contract.

Latics also recalled striker Billy Mckay from League One Oldham, before sending him straight out to Scottish outfit Inverness, from whom they signed him two years ago.