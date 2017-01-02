Joyce ‘sickened’ at latest setback

Warren Joyce admitted Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town was a ‘sickening’ pill to swallow.

Latics slipped to a club-record sixth home defeat in a row - and their fifth on the bounce under Joyce’s stewardship - thanks to Nahki Wells’ 80th-minute winning goal.

The livewire striker was in the right place at the right time to convert from close range after Jussi Jaaskelainen had failed to hold on to Elias Kachunga’s long-range effort.

It was virtually Town’s only sight at goal in the whole game although, on the flip side, Latics also failed to force a single save from Town custodian Danny Ward in a really dour encounter.

“It’s a sickener, it’s floored the lads, it’s floored myself as well really,” acknowledged Joyce, who tried to accentuate the positives from another disappointing afternoon.

“But things happen in life like that, and you’ve got to get on with it.

“It would be more disheartening if there weren’t any performances going on.

“I think that’s the positive we have to take from this.

“If we are going to get out of the situation we’re in, we’ve got to be able to play well.

“I thought in the first half here, you couldn’t say which team was the top side and which one was near the bottom.

“We looked like a solid, professional outfit, full of men who all knew their jobs, played the ball around well and had a method.”

Joyce was once again left to reflect on an individual error, this time from 41-year-old goalkeeper Jaaskelainen, who had helped Latics gain a fine point at Derby on New Year’s Eve with a wonderful late save to deny Tom Ince in the 0-0 draw.

This time, he could only parry away Kachunga’s speculative strike, and was powerless to prevent Wells tapping home for the winner.

“It’s a mistake isn’t it,” added the Latics boss. “Everybody makes mistakes - every human being makes mistakes - and he’s made one that’s cost us the game.”