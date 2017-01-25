Joyce swoops for England Under-20s ace

Warren Joyce has bolstered his Latics squad with the capture of Jamie Hanson.
The England Under-20s player has signed on loan from Derby County for the rest of the season.
He is versatile and can play in a number of positions in midfield or defenceWarren Joyce
Joyce said: “Jamie is an exciting prospect and Derby feel that his immediate development will be better served by coming on loan to us.
“He is versatile and can play in a number of positions in midfielder or in defence and we are delighted to have brought him to the club.”
Burton-born Hanson is a product of Derby’s academy and made his breakthrough two years ago. He has played 27 times in all competitions.
