Joyce tipped for Down Under switch

Ex-Wigan Athletic boss Warren Joyce is being tipped to make a sensational return to football with Melbourne City in Australia’s A-League.

Joyce has been out of the game since being fired by Latics chairman David Sharpe in March, having only replaced Gary Caldwell four months earlier.

It was his first venture back into senior management after spending two decades at Manchester United, where he worked with the club’s Under-23 side.

After three months assessing his options, Joyce is being strongly touted for a role at Melbourne City, the partner club of Manchester City.

His superb record in youth development would obviously be of huge benefit to both parties, in terms of City sending players Down Under for experience and also receiving talented Australian youngsters as part of the agreement.