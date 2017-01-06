Joyce waits on ‘several’ deals

Warren Joyce has revealed he has spoken to ‘several’ transfer targets about joining Wigan Athletic’s relegation fight – and is hopeful of some good news before too long.

The 51-year-old has had a couple of months to assess the playing squad at the DW since taking over from Gary Caldwell at the beginning of November.

He is looking for reinforcements in all areas of the park, and says the club is working around the clock to push deals through.

“We’ve spoken to several targets, and there are things going on in the background that haven’t quite materialised yet,” Joyce revealed.

“It’s been a frustrating time, when you think things are happening, and they’re not quite over the line.

“At the minute there’s not really anyone imminently coming in, but we’re hopeful.”

Joyce also laughed off the idea that, having worked for many years as Under-21 manager at Manchester United, the transfer window would be a new experience for him.

“Obviously during my time at Manchester United I was managing players going out,” he explained.

“There was also my time at Royal Antwerp, and it was exactly the same at Hull City, when we were bottom of the Football League, we had no money to bring anybody in.

“I’ve actually had a lot of experience in transfer windows, managed hundreds of players, and probably brought in over £100million to Manchester United. The transfer window, and transfer situation, is just normal for me really.”

While trying to bring in new blood, Joyce is also trying to fend off unwanted interest in his better players.

“There’s always clubs asking about our players, there’s been interest in a lot of our players,” he revealed.

“Obviously when you’re trying to generate some money to bring in players, there might have to be one or two leaving in the next few days.

“We’ve got a settled group here that have started almost every game, and you’re just looking to add to that, to make it more competitive.

“I’ve not been unhappy with the guys who have started most of the games.

“You’re working to add players to what you’ve already got, so that no matter how well you’ve done, no-one feels sure of their place.”

Meanwhile, striker Craig Davies, whose deal is up in the summer, is expected to join League One high-flyers Scunthorpe for the rest of the season.

Fellow frontman Adam Le Fondre – who is on a season-long loan from Cardiff – had been strongly linked with the Iron, but he could be set for a permanent return to Bolton.