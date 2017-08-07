Keeping up with the Jones!

Wigan Athletic have signed much-travelled goalkeeper Jamie Jones on a 12-month deal.

The 28 year-old former Everton, Leyton Orient, Preston, Coventry, Rochdale, Colchester and Stevenage custodian passed a medical on Monday morning.

Jones is expected to make his debut against Blackpool on the League Cup on Tuesday night, and provide competition for Christian Walton throughout the campaign.

“Jamie is someone I know well and been on opposition teams we have played,” said boss Paul Cook.

“We need competition for Christian, and the experience of someone who has played 300 games will benefit competition in the squad.

“Jamie is an excellent goalkeeper, who is a natural shot-stopper and commands his area well.

“We are really pleased to have him on board.”

Jones came through the ranks at Everton, and most recently spent a successful 18-month spell at Stevenage.