Kellett joins Chesterfield

Andy Kellett has joined former Latics boss Gary Caldwell at Chesterfield.

The defender will join The Spireites on loan as he looks for match fitness after recovering from a knee injury.

He follows Latics team-mate Jordan Flores to the Proact Stadium on loan as his deal was announced last week.

Caldwell said: ““We’re close to signing Andy Kellett, we hope to get the paperwork done this morning.”

More to follow