Kellett return is ‘Andy for Joyce

Wigan Athletic boss Warren Joyce hailed the return of Andy Kellett in midweek as a major positive heading into the festive period.
Kellett, who worked with Joyce at Manchester United, was making his first appearance since March after recovering from knee ligament damage.
The left-footed utility man was forced to fill in at right-back when Luke Garbutt pulled up lame in the first half.
But Joyce was happy with his contribution despite Newcastle’s 2-0 victory.
“We’ve obviously got a problem in that we don’t have a right-back, and lads are going there and playing out of position, without much experience of being in there,” Joyce acknowledged.
“To be fair to Andy I thought he did well for us, his general play was good.
“He gets caught out for the second goal, jumping in a mismatch.
“But a lot of the time he’s been played here as a No.10 and wide right and wide left.
“To be thrown in at right-back, when he’s not had many games, I thought he dealt with it well.”
