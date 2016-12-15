Search

Kellett return is ‘Andy for Joyce

Luke Garbutt's injury opened the door for Andy Kellett's return

Wigan Athletic boss Warren Joyce hailed the return of Andy Kellett in midweek as a major positive heading into the festive period.

Kellett, who worked with Joyce at Manchester United, was making his first appearance since March after recovering from knee ligament damage.

The left-footed utility man was forced to fill in at right-back when Luke Garbutt pulled up lame in the first half.

But Joyce was happy with his contribution despite Newcastle’s 2-0 victory.

“We’ve obviously got a problem in that we don’t have a right-back, and lads are going there and playing out of position, without much experience of being in there,” Joyce acknowledged.

“To be fair to Andy I thought he did well for us, his general play was good.

“He gets caught out for the second goal, jumping in a mismatch.

“But a lot of the time he’s been played here as a No.10 and wide right and wide left.

“To be thrown in at right-back, when he’s not had many games, I thought he dealt with it well.”