Late call on ‘touch and go’ Jacobs

Michael Jacobs will be given until the very last minute to prove his fitness ahead of Wigan Athletic’s clash at fellow high-flyers Scunthorpe this afternoon.

The in-form playmaker – who was shortlisted for the League One player of the month award for September – was withdrawn at half-time during last weekend’s 2-0 victory at Walsall after complaining of a thigh problem.

He’s trained this week without a problem, but a decision on his availability will be left until 2pm.

“Michael’s touch and go for Scunthorpe,” acknowledged assistant manager Leam Richardson, conducting yesterday’s press duties on behalf of boss Paul Cook at Euxton.

“It’s something we’ve been monitoring daily.

“He’s been training hard this week, looking more and more like Michael, looking sharp.

“It’s something we’ll keep an eye on and liaise with Michael and the medical team.

“He’s been excellent so far this season, and a fit Michael Jacobs would go straight into any team.

“He’s desperate to play, and it’s something we’ll have a long, hard think about.”

Latics have had the rare luxury of a full week to prepare for the game, with no midweek fixture to contend with.

That’s allowed a number of players to take stock and recover from an arduous start to the campaign.

But not, Richardson revealed, talisman Nick Powell, despite not once lasting the full 90 minutes this term.

“To be honest, Nick’s trained really hard this week,” Richardson added.

“It’s been a good week for him to catch up his training minutes on the grass.

“With the games coming thick and fast, sometimes it is all about catching your breath and recovering. But Nick’s been out there and working as hard as he can.”