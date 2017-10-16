Latics at home in FA Cup first round

Wigan Athletic will face Crawley in the first round of the FA Cup.
Latics, winners of the competition in 2013, face the League Two side whose best season in the competition was when they reached the third round against Brighton in the 1991-92 season.
Chairman David Sharpe was at Hyde United FC for the draw as part of the BBC Two FA Cup show.
Speaking at the draw, Sharpe said: “What we did in 2013 gives every club hope in this competition - it was a special day for everyone associated with Wigan.”
The tie will take place on the weekend of November 4. Further ticket and fixture details to be confirmed in due course.
FA Cup first round draw
Stevenage vs Nantwich or Kettering
Bradford City v Chesterfield
Port Vale v Oxford Utd
Newport County v Walsall
Morecambe v Hartlepool Utd
Yeovil v Southend
Peterborough Utd v Tranmere
Cambridge Utd v Sutton Utd
Forest Green Rovers v Macclesfield Town
AFC Fylde v Kidderminster Harriers
Luton v Portsmouth
Shrewsbury v Aldershot
Hereford v AFC Telford Utd
Guiseley v Accrington Stanley
Blackburn Rovers v Barnet
East Thurrock Utd/Ebbsfleet v Doncaster Rovers
Plymouth Argyle v Grimsby Town
Colchester Utd v Oxford City
Shaw Lane v Mansfield Town
Boreham Wood v Blackpool
Leatherhead v Brackley/Billericay
AFC Wimbledon v Lincoln City
Rochdale v Dover/Bromley
Coventry v Maidenhead Utd
Chorley/Boston Utd v Fleetwood
Carlisle Utd v Oldham Athletic
Notts County v Bristol Rovers
Dartford v Swindon Town
Cheltenham Town v Maidstone Utd/Enfield Town
Woking/Concord Rangers v Bury
Crewe Alexandra v Rotherham
Gillingham v Dag & Red/Leyton Orient
Hyde Utd v MK Dons
Gainsborough Trinity v Slough Town
Solihull/Ossett Town v Wycombe
Northampton v Scunthorpe
Charlton v Truro City
Wigan v Crawley
