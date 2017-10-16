Latics at home in FA Cup first round

Wigan Athletic will face Crawley in the first round of the FA Cup.

Latics, winners of the competition in 2013, face the League Two side whose best season in the competition was when they reached the third round against Brighton in the 1991-92 season.

Chairman David Sharpe was at Hyde United FC for the draw as part of the BBC Two FA Cup show.

Speaking at the draw, Sharpe said: “What we did in 2013 gives every club hope in this competition - it was a special day for everyone associated with Wigan.”

The tie will take place on the weekend of November 4. Further ticket and fixture details to be confirmed in due course.

FA Cup first round draw

Stevenage vs Nantwich or Kettering

Bradford City v Chesterfield

Port Vale v Oxford Utd

Newport County v Walsall

Morecambe v Hartlepool Utd

Yeovil v Southend

Peterborough Utd v Tranmere

Cambridge Utd v Sutton Utd

Forest Green Rovers v Macclesfield Town

AFC Fylde v Kidderminster Harriers

Luton v Portsmouth

Shrewsbury v Aldershot

Hereford v AFC Telford Utd

Guiseley v Accrington Stanley

Blackburn Rovers v Barnet

East Thurrock Utd/Ebbsfleet v Doncaster Rovers

Plymouth Argyle v Grimsby Town

Colchester Utd v Oxford City

Shaw Lane v Mansfield Town

Boreham Wood v Blackpool

Leatherhead v Brackley/Billericay

AFC Wimbledon v Lincoln City

Rochdale v Dover/Bromley

Coventry v Maidenhead Utd

Chorley/Boston Utd v Fleetwood

Carlisle Utd v Oldham Athletic

Notts County v Bristol Rovers

Dartford v Swindon Town

Cheltenham Town v Maidstone Utd/Enfield Town

Woking/Concord Rangers v Bury

Crewe Alexandra v Rotherham

Gillingham v Dag & Red/Leyton Orient

Hyde Utd v MK Dons

Gainsborough Trinity v Slough Town

Solihull/Ossett Town v Wycombe

Northampton v Scunthorpe

Charlton v Truro City

Wigan v Crawley