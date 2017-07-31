Latics confirm Evans capture

Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of Wolves midfielder Lee Evans on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old Wales Under-21 international had slipped down the pecking order at Molineux in recent weeks.

And he has jumped at the chance to join Latics under the watchful eye of Paul Cook, himself a former Latics and Wolves midfielder.

The arrival of Evans is one of the three imminent captures Cook alluded to at the weekend.

Sources in the north east suggest Newcastle striker Ivan Toney is another loan target.

And Leicester’s young Australian left-back Callum Elder is also being strong linked with a loan switch to the DW Stadium.