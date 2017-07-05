Latics defender departs

Paul Cook has allowed Jack Hendry to leave the club.

The defender has joined Scottish Premiership side Dundee FC.

Hendry, 22, arrived at the DW Stadium from Partick Thistle in the summer of 2015 and played three times in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy before subsequent loan spells with Shrewsbury Town and Milton Keynes Dons.

A statement from Latics said: “We thank Jack for his efforts throughout his time at the DW and wish him all the best in his future career with Neil McCann’s side.”